Govt. unfazed by opposition alliance: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam, on Friday dismissed speculation that the government fears the opposition alliance, calling such claims baseless and misleading.

Speaking to a private news channel, he rejected allegations that the government attempted to obstruct the opposition’s meetings and councils, stating that such accusations were false and unfounded.

He said that the public had already rejected divisive and hate-driven politics. "The people want progress and stability, and they stand with the government in moving the country forward," he added.

He downplayed the opposition’s protest plans, particularly those of PTI, asserting that the government has faced similar demonstrations in the past and remains unperturbed.

"Just like before, they will face failure because they lack a coherent narrative," he said.

Commenting on the expected alliance between JUI-F and PTI, minister termed it "unnatural," citing their history of opposing statements against each other. He questioned how such a partnership could mobilize workers with conflicting political stances.

On the recent cabinet expansion, the minister clarified that several ministers were previously handling multiple portfolios, necessitating the induction of new ministers.