Govt untiring efforts result resumption of PIA flights to Paris, European Union: Minister for Aviation, Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Minister for Aviation, Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that the resumption of direct PIA flights to Paris and other European destinations is the result of untiring efforts of the government for the past three years.

Inaugurating the resumption of PIA flights to Paris here at Islamabad International Airport, the minister said that the restoration of flights to Europe will significantly increase the revenue of PIA, said a press release.

The Minister expressed confidence in PIA's ability to regain its foothold in the European aviation market and reiterated the government’s support.

He emphasized the vital role of direct air connectivity in strengthening bilateral ties, fostering tourism, enhancing trade, and bringing people closer.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif commended PIA's management for their efforts in achieving this milestone and highlighted the strategic importance of restoring operations to Paris and the EU.

He also extended his best wishes to the passengers of the inaugural flight.This significant milestone marks PIA's renewed presence in one of the most important international aviation markets.