Govt unveils five-year economic plan to ensure stability  

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the government is striving to achieve economic and political stability in the country

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) The government on Thursday prepared a five year economic plan to provide relief to people and ensure economic growth.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar while talking to media in Lahore.

He said Prime Minister would present his five-year economic plan to the nation during his address.

Information Minister said government is striving to achieve economic and political stability in the country.

He said government will provide relief to the people in electricity bills.

Attaullah Tarar welcomed the process of self-accountability by institutions, stating that it should be adopted by every institution.

He also criticised a political party and its leader for attacking the country's integrity.