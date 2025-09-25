Open Menu

Govt Unveils National Resilience Plan To Tackle 2026 Monsoon Threats

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The federal government has begun shaping a new National Resilience Plan 2025–2026 to better prepare Pakistan for the next monsoon season, aiming to reduce the destruction caused by floods and other natural disasters.

At a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik agreed on a roadmap to strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and recovery mechanisms.

“The National Resilience Plan must be outcome-focused, with clear strategies to reduce the losses resulting from such calamities—whether in terms of human lives, infrastructure, crops, or livestock,” Dr. Malik said, stressing the need for tangible results for vulnerable communities.

The NDMA chairman underscored the importance of mapping Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions and tailoring disaster readiness to local risks.

“Floods, cloudbursts, glacial melt, GLOFs (glacial lake outburst floods), and landslides all require different responses. Preparing for these localized risks is essential for building resilience,” Lt. Gen. Malik noted.

Pakistan has faced repeated devastation from extreme weather in recent years, most notably the catastrophic 2022 floods, which displaced millions and caused billions in damage.

Officials say the upcoming plan seeks to avoid a repeat by identifying high-risk areas, integrating scattered response systems, and ensuring faster, more coordinated relief operations.

Dr. Malik also acknowledged weaknesses in the current system, calling it fragmented. “It requires integration into a single, streamlined framework that is quick, coordinated, and effective,” he said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to working closely with NDMA and other stakeholders.

