Govt Unveils Ramazan Relief Package For Low And Middle Income Families

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) In a bid to alleviate the financial burden on low and middle income families during the holy month of Ramazan, the government has announced a comprehensive relief package.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Thursday revealed that 17 to 20 essential items, including vegetables, fruits, pulses, and meat, will be sold at reduced prices.

Barrister Malik conducted a surprise visit to local bazaars to assess the quality and pricing of these items, interacting with shoppers to gather feedback on the available amenities.

The provincial administration has intensified monitoring to prevent profiteering during Ramadan, with Deputy and Assistant Commissioners instructed to enforce official price controls strictly.

In addition to economic relief, Malik addressed security concerns, highlighting the government's military operations, Zarb-e-Azab and Rad Ul Fasad, aimed at combating terrorism.

He also criticized previous governments, particularly the PTI's administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), for failing to improve governance despite receiving substantial funds for strengthening the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

