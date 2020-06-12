UrduPoint.com
Govt Unveils Rs 7.137 Trillion Relief Budget For FY2020-21 Amid Coronavirus

Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

Amid negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on economy, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday presented its second federal budget for the year 2020-21, with total outlay of Rs 7.137 trillion focusing on facilitation of businesses, relief to the vulnerable segments of society, fiscal consolidation, revenue mobilization and austerity measures

"No new taxes have been introduced in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which will not only provide relief to the common people but also boost economic activities across the country," Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said while presenting the budget in the National Assembly.

The minister highlighted the importance of striking a balance between mitigating the coronavirus effects and continuation of economic activities to keep the cycle of economy running.

He also underlined the importance of fixing Primary balance at an appropriate level, stressing the need for continuation of Ehsaas Programme to help the vulnerable segments of society. The government would continue providing relief to the corona-hit people during the upcoming fiscal year, he said.

Hammad said the government wanted to continue the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme with the International Monetary Fund.

He said the development budget would be maintained at an appropriate level to help achieve the GDP (gross domestic product) growth, with giving priority to the defence and internal security.

The minister said during the fiscal year 2020-21, the government had set the revenue collection target of Rs 6,573, including Rs 4,963 tax revenues and Rs1,610 non-tax revenues.

