Govt unveils Rs 9.502 trn progressive Federal Budget 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Amid an inherited severe financial crisis, the two-month-old coalition federal government on Friday announced a progressive and relief-oriented budget for fiscal year 2022-23, with a total outlay of Rs 9.502 trillion to stabilize the ailing economy and lessen the sufferings of downtrodden segments of the society.

The budget specially focused on fiscal consolidation to curtail overall deficit, prioritizing practical austerity measures along with strategies to enhance tax-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio, reduce gross public debt, slice trade and current account deficits, and promote sustainable economic growth.

Announcing the radical national development and pro-common man initiatives in the National Assembly, Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said the budget was being presented at a critical juncture as the previous government had caused a huge damage to the economy during its three years and nine months tenure.

He said the government had embarked on introducing drastic measures in the Federal Budget 2022-23 to uplift and put the economy on sustainable growth trajectory.

The finance minister said out of total Rs 9.502 trillion budget, an amount of Rs 2,950 billion had been allocated for debt servicing and Rs 800 billion earmarked for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23).

He said an amount of Rs 1,523 billion had been earmarked for defence expenditures, Rs 550 billion for civil administration and Rs 530 billion for pensions. Similarly, Rs 699 billion had been proposed for providing targeted subsidies to the poor segments of society.

