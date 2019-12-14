Govt updating technical education: Minister

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat said due to outdated technical education curriculum, Pakistan's economy had suffered losses, as the share of technical education in national income was 9 per cent in 2013 which was reduced to 2 per cent by 2017

He said Pakistan had entered the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It now required annual 9 per cent GDP growth rate for which it was updating its technical education curriculum in accordance with the market needs and special economic zones requirements, added the minister.

He said the Punjab government had taken a step of Hunarmand Noujawan Program for the purpose.

Addressing the TEVTA convention titled 'The role of technical education and vocational training in economic stability', he said Pakistan consisted of youth population, which was a challenge as well as an opportunity for the country.

He said globally human resources were established and developed in accordance with the market demand to develop the labour industry and the government was working on the same lines.

He said a programme to access the international markets of skilled workforce would be launched soon and more jobs and business opportunities would be created for the youth.

Other panelists were Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Advisor to CM Dr Salman Shah, Murad Raas, Chairman TEVTA Ali Salman Dr Tahir Andrabi and Ibrahim Hassan Murad.