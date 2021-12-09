UrduPoint.com

Govt. Upgrading Facilities To Improve People's Living Standard: Parliamentary Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Govt. upgrading facilities to improve people's living standard: Parliamentary Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Thursday said government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was upgrading basic infrastructure and facilities to improve living standard of people.

During a visit to Pul Sheedi Lal to witness the bridge's strength and condition accompanying exterts, Nadeem Qureshi said the government had accelerated pace of development and expanded its scope, adding that Punjab was taking the lead in execution of development projects.

He said work on Pul Sheedi Lal would begin soon to strengthen and renovate the bridge, adding that it would benefit residents of six union councils (UC) including UC 27, UC 28, UC 29, UC 30, UC 40 and UC 41 besides surrounding areas.

He said PTI government had improved service delivery mechanism making its more responsive and people-friendly. All resources were being utilized for swift service delivery and government was tightening noose around elements involved in misconduct.

Executive engineer highways, Humayun Masroor accompanying an official team, local PTI leaders Abdul Hameed Gujjar, Younis, Imran Khan, Shahid Shakoor and other notables were also accompanied the Punjab parliamentary secretary.

