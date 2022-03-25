UrduPoint.com

Govt Urged For Ensuring Availability Of Food Items In Markets During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday said that the month of Ramadan is approaching and urged upon the government to ensure availability of all required food items in the markets and commercial areas during this holy month to save people from any problems

In a press statement, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI urged all relevant departments of the government to take measures to ensure timely and abundant supply so that the people do not face any shortage of food items during the month of fasting.

He said that due to the 48th OIC-CFM, long holidays were observed in the Federal capital but due to these holidays the supply system of goods in markets and industrial areas was affected.

Therefore, he urged that thorough arrangements made in advance for the smooth supply system in markets and industrial areas during any future long holidays so that commercial and industrial activities may not suffer.

Shakeel Munir said that the month of Ramadan is just a few days away so he requested the local administration of Islamabad to do everything possible to ensure adequate supply of food items to the fasting people during this holy month.

He said that the demand for food items in Ramadan increases as compared to other days but due to any shortage, prices go up which causes problems to the people.

He emphasized that all concerned government departments including ICT Administration, should take precautionary measures so that the people do not face unnecessary shortage of food items in Ramadan.

ICCI President also called upon the traders to ensure easy availability of food items to the people during the month of Ramadan.

He further said that traders should cooperate with the government to overcome any shortage of required items during the holy month so that the people can be saved from all kinds of troubles.

ICCI Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh and Vice President Muhammad Fahim Khan said that the role of local administration is very important in making the supply system efficient during the month of Ramadan and expressed hope that the administration would play its active role in this regard.

They also requested the market associations to cooperate with the local administration in ensuring the smooth supply of food items during the month of Ramadan.

