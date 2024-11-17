Govt Urged To Address Farmers’ Issues To Avoid Agricultural Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Khokhar has urged the government to prioritize resolving farmers’ issues to avert a potential agricultural crisis in the country.
Speaking to journalists at the local press club on Sunday, he hinted the critical role of agriculture in stabilizing the economy, describing it as the backbone of the country’s financial system.
Khokhar shared the alarming trends in crop production, stating that cotton output had halved compared to last year.
He added that mango and sesame yields had also significantly declined.
Discussing wheat cultivation, Khokhar warned of a 20-30% reduction in sowing this season. "Wheat is the engine of all crops, he explained, stressing its pivotal role in the agricultural ecosystem.
The central leader of Kissan Ittehad concluded by calling for immediate and effective measures to address the challenges faced by farmers, cautioning that neglecting these issues could have dire consequences for the nation’s economy.
