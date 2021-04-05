UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Address Genuine Reservations Of Private Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah on Monday assured All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) that their issues would be taken up with the concerned government departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Mian Tariq Misbah on Monday assured All Pakistan Private Schools Association (APPSA) that their issues would be taken up with the concerned government departments.

He was talking to the APPSA delegation led by Kashif Mirza here at Lahore Chamber where the LCCI Executive Committee member Mian Maqbool Siddique also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI President said that third wave of Covid was also affecting kids as well that was why government had closed the schools. He urged the government to address genuine reservations of the private schools owners.

President of All Pakistan Private Schools Association Kashif Mirza said that due to Covid, the whole education system was discontinued. He said that 25 million students out of 50 million students were not going to schools, adding that due to lack of resources only one million students were able to avail online education.

He said that many schools were closed down permanently and a large number of teachers had left their profession. Executive Committee Member Mian Maqbool Siddique said that closing of schools also resulted in closure of allied fields such as printing and publication etc.

More Stories From Pakistan

