Govt Urged To Close Air, Trade Route For India

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:17 PM

Govt urged to close air, trade route for India

Secretary General Jamat-e-Islami and central leader Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Liaqat Baloch urged the government to close air and transit trade route facilities for India

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary General Jamat-e-Islami and central leader Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Liaqat Baloch urged the government to close air and transit trade route facilities for India.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that India was violating human rights in occupied Kashmir by clamping down curfew which entered into 29th day.

He said that European Union and other countries were silent on Kashmir issue and the plight of Kashmiris, adding that government should seek support of Muslim countries.

About Milli Yakjehti Council, Baloch said that it was working on maintenance and promotion of peace in the country.

He urged the masses to forge unity among their ranks to foil conspiracies by India, especially on Moharram ul Haram.

He paid rich tributes to the people of occupied Kashmir for their struggle of freedom.

MYC leader Ayub Mughal, Asif Akhwani and many others were also present on the occasion.

