Govt urged to declare Ghulam Khan, Kharlachi trade routes rebatable

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) demanded the government to declare Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes rebatable and function the Web based One Customs system.

The demand was made by SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, who led a business community delegation from KP in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, held at the national assembly, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

SCCI senior vice president, Shahid Hussain, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak, Advisor to Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehzad Arbab, MNA from KP, Shandana Gulzar Khan, former ambassador to Pakistan to Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan were present in the meeting.

Maqsood Pervaiz thanked the Advisor to PM, Shehzad Arbab for arranging meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser regarding issues, being faced by business community, exporters and importers on both sides of the border which was hampering the mutual Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and transit trade.

Shahid Hussain on the occasion presented different proposals and demands for amicable resolution of issues, being faced by the business community on both sides of the border.

He demanded the government to withdraw SOPs at Torkham border, what he said, the step will not only resolve the issue of long queues of export and transit trade trucks at Takht Baig point, but it would also reduce burden of transit trade and export vehicles, which are currently stuck nearly 8,000 at Karachi port owing to number of reasons.

SCCI SVP called for allowing rebate facility and proper functioning of WeBoC – Web based one custom system at Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi borders so the steps would help to enhance the bilateral volume and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Shahid Hussain also demanded the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to consult with SCCI, business community of the both countries, including exporters and importers before formulation of new Transit Trade agreement between the two neighbouring countries as the previous Afghan Transit Trade (ATTA) pact, which was signed back in 2010 is going to be expired by December 2020.

Participants of the meeting accepted the demands of the SCCI and assured the delegation that the government would implement the proposals within the next 15 days.

The SCCI delegation thanked the federal government, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Advisor to PM, Shehzad Arbab, Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak and others for acceptance of the demands of the business community.