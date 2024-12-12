Govt Urged To Ease OPD Burden On Doctors
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Health experts have urged the government to reduce the burden on public doctors, which will enhance patient care and outcomes.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Head of the Dermatology Unit at the District Headquarters Hospital in Haripur, Dr Niaz Akbar Afridi said that government doctors are currently handling an average of 100 patients per day in the Outpatient Departments (OPDs) and this number exceeds the international standard of 25 patients per consultant.
Dr Niaz urged the policymakers to limit the number of patients in government OPDs to 40. This, he said, would enhance the quality of diagnosis, leading to better treatment outcomes.
He highlighted that government hospitals often struggle with dissatisfied patients who frequently visit specialists without adhering to advised follow-up schedules. "If a consultant recommends a follow-up after 20 days, patients often return after just three days, complaining of no improvement," he explained.
The dermatologist emphasised that some patients require proper counselling, which may involve minimal or no medication. However, he said that with the overwhelming number of patients in OPDs, consultants are often unable to provide adequate guidance.
Dr Niaz noted that while medical officers can prescribe medications for certain issues, complex conditions like immune diseases, silicosis, and lichen planus require specialized guidance and counselling for long-term benefits.
The shortage of quality time with consultants, Dr Niaz argued, drives patients to seek private clinics, placing an undue burden on low-income households. "It is a collective responsibility of doctors and the government to improve patient care and to provide quality care to the citizens", he concluded.
