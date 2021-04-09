Govt urged to enhance tobacco taxes to save youth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) has proposed the government to enhance the taxes on tobacco products at least by 30 percent to get multiple benefits including saving the future of youth, human health and saving precious national economic reserves.

In a press conference along with Secretary General PANAH here Friday, Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC shared compelling facts from the WHO's report that about 1200 children between the age of 6 and 15 were starting smoking in Pakistan every day which was due to the affordable rates of cigarettes in the country. He further added that in Pakistan alone about 166,000 people were die due to tobacco related diseases. One of the proven policies to reduce tobacco control the world over has been raising taxes, hence this fiscal year the government is urged to raise taxes on tobacco at least by 30 percent.

Ch. Sana Ullah Ghuman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) said tobacco taxation is a critical element of a comprehensive tobacco control strategy.

However, to fully realize the benefits, it is important to understand the impact of increased taxes among high-risk sub populations, he added and said that the tobacco industry was mainly targeting youth as its easy target which was comprising 64 percent of population. Sahriq Khan, Program Director, Chromatic Trust said, since young people do not have financial means, they are more sensitive to price increases and are likely to be discouraged from initiating smoking if prices are raised. It is increasingly important to save the youth as Pakistan has one of the largest youth cohorts in the world and products like tobacco cause poor health and loss of productiving. He also mentioned the heath costs for tobacco related diseases and lost productivity is much higher than the revenue generated by tobacco products. Hence raising taxes on tobacco at least by 30 percent is imperative this fiscal year, he added.