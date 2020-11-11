UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Urged To Expedite Work On CASA-1000 Power Project

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Govt urged to expedite work on CASA-1000 power project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen Wednesday highlighted the significance of Central Asia, South-Asia (CASA-1000) power project and urged the government to expedite work on the project as it would help to fulfill the growing energy requirements as well as ensure availability of electricity to industries on subsidized rates.

The demand was made by a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its President Sherbaz Bilour, Senior Vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi during a meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Ismatullo Nasredin here.

Both sides discussed hurdles in the way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed to make joint efforts to remove impediments to further strengthen mutual economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Sherbaz Bilour underscored the importance of CASA-1000 project, which would not only help to address the increasing energy needs, but it would also ensure availability of electricity at the lowest rates.

The SCCI chief went on to say that the CASA-1000 between central Asian countries and Pakistan is a unique example to further improve relations in the energy sector.

He noted that there are huge potentials to bolster the bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

However, he stressed the need for serious and concerted efforts to remove hurdles in the way of mutual trade between the two countries. In this regard, he suggested the formulation of a joint mechanism.

Earlier, Engr Manzoor Elahi and Faiz Muhammad Faizi identified the hurdles impeding the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan as well as rest of Central Asian countries and gave concrete proposals to address them amicably.

The Tajikistan diplomat agreed with proposals of the SCCI delegation and stressed the need for joint efforts by both the countries to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between them.

Ismatullo Nasredin informed that his country and Kyrgyzstan have already completed work on CASA-1000 project. However, he empathized that the government of Pakistan should also expedite work on this important natural project to make the joint initiative a success.

The diplomat said the CASA-1000 project would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Central Asian countries and can benefit from additional electricity, which was imported to Pakistan under the CASA-1000 project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan Chamber Commerce From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

48 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

16 minutes ago

‘The Next Ride’ cycling expedition of Israeli ..

24 minutes ago

Sania Mirza feels proud of son Izhaan Mirza Malik ..

27 minutes ago

ENEC, US Department of Energy discuss cybersecurit ..

31 minutes ago

Czechs plagued by virus again ahead of Germany fri ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.