Govt urged to expedite work on CASA-1000 power project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen Wednesday highlighted the significance of Central Asia, South-Asia (CASA-1000) power project and urged the government to expedite work on the project as it would help to fulfill the growing energy requirements as well as ensure availability of electricity to industries on subsidized rates.

The demand was made by a delegation of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its President Sherbaz Bilour, Senior Vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi during a meeting with Tajikistan Ambassador to Pakistan, Ismatullo Nasredin here.

Both sides discussed hurdles in the way of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan and agreed to make joint efforts to remove impediments to further strengthen mutual economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Sherbaz Bilour underscored the importance of CASA-1000 project, which would not only help to address the increasing energy needs, but it would also ensure availability of electricity at the lowest rates.

The SCCI chief went on to say that the CASA-1000 between central Asian countries and Pakistan is a unique example to further improve relations in the energy sector.

He noted that there are huge potentials to bolster the bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

However, he stressed the need for serious and concerted efforts to remove hurdles in the way of mutual trade between the two countries. In this regard, he suggested the formulation of a joint mechanism.

Earlier, Engr Manzoor Elahi and Faiz Muhammad Faizi identified the hurdles impeding the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan as well as rest of Central Asian countries and gave concrete proposals to address them amicably.

The Tajikistan diplomat agreed with proposals of the SCCI delegation and stressed the need for joint efforts by both the countries to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between them.

Ismatullo Nasredin informed that his country and Kyrgyzstan have already completed work on CASA-1000 project. However, he empathized that the government of Pakistan should also expedite work on this important natural project to make the joint initiative a success.

The diplomat said the CASA-1000 project would further strengthen bilateral relations between Pakistan and Central Asian countries and can benefit from additional electricity, which was imported to Pakistan under the CASA-1000 project.