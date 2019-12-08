Govt urged to exploit potentials of triangle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Exporters, manufacturers and traders belonging to 'Golden Economic Triangle of Pakistan' have urged the government to take drastic steps for exploiting the potentials of unique economic golden triangle of the country.

The golden triangle had vibrant and strong industrial base producing for domestic and international markets.

It may be mentioned that Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat were trying to establish their positions as major stakeholders and contributors of national economy. These cities are known as the golden triangle of Pakistan with strongest industrial base but still unspoken.

The triangle represents the highest SME base of Pakistan employing millions of skilled workforce and among highest per capita income in the country. The triangle holds its unique importance because of its production of highly value-added commodities being both exported local trade.

Talking to APP on Sunday, former president Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt said that Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat represent the highest SME base of Pakistan employing millions of skilled labour and among the highest per capita incomes of the country.

It is high time that the government should take revolutionary steps for exploiting the potentials of the Golden Economic Triangle (Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat).

Since independence, the region evolved itself, indeed with the help of the government, which is considered as a pillar and facilitator of the economy, he said.

The credit, he said, goes to the august Chambers and Associations of the three cities who have strived to promote economic activities in the region by facilitating the businesses and initiating projects to aid the exports on self-helped basis.

Dr. Nouman further said that keeping in view, the global economies and successful models like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and others, it can be established that their positive export performances during the last two decades depended a lot on targeted trade policies and reliance on value-addition.

He suggested that potentials and craftsman skill of Golden Economic Triangle acknowledged at several forums but unfortunately has not been given deserving priority. The prevailing economic crisis in the country indicates that the potential of cities like Sialkot, Gujranwala and Gujrat was never tapped, he said.

Dr. Nouman said the Federal government should realizes the fact that increasing exports was the only way out for Pakistan and for that it would have to focus on promoting Export Entrepreneurship that was thriving in the Golden Economic Triangle of Pakistan. Measures for technology transfer and product development should be taken at the earliest to diversify our exports basket with high-tech-tech and highly value-added products, he added.