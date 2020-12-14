Govt urged to fix constituencies for minority members in general elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Member of National Commission for Minority (NCM) and President Pakistan Hindu Forum, Dr. Jaipal Chhabria urged the government to fix some Constituencies in general elections for the minority members as it would ensure actual representation of minorities.

Talking to APP, he hoped that it would help streamline the minorities in the election system of the country and also promote brotherhood among society.

"Those constituencies should be fixed for minority members where the majority of non-Muslims were living", he elaborated, saying that it would be only way to resolve rising the issues of minority in the country.

He said that the main reason beyond suggesting this system was only that the selected representatives of minority were neither raising minority issues, nor visiting the victims to extend any kind of support.

Giving the example, he informed, if we take case of Arzoo, no one from Sindh government bothered to visit the effected family. "Neither Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights Veerji Kohli, nor Sindh minister for minority affairs Harim Ram visited the victim family, he stated, adding that after hype created by media, the Sindh government agreed to extend some support.

More than 90 per cent of issues like forced conversions and vandalization of religious places had been reported in Sindh province where greater part of non-Muslim - Hindu community were living, he recapped.

Fixation of some constituencies for electing minority representatives can help the minority communities to resolve the issues, he narrated, quoting the example that such system was also introduced in India to give the real representation to vulnerable communities especially scheduled castes community.

From these constituencies, only minority members of every political party would contest the election and the Muslims � (who are in majority in Pakistan) can vote for them and once they were elected, they would be answerable to their voters. Even, they would work for Muslims and this would promote the brotherhood among minority and majority communities in the respective constituencies.

If such practices were continued for at least three general elections, it would give the positive responses in addressing the issues of minorities, he hoped, saying "I would highly recommend this system to be introduced for next elections in the next meeting of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM)". In addition, we have drafted the law for commission which has also been forwarded to concerned department for further process.

Despite this, the commission was working extensively, where some committees had been formed such as forced conversion committee, NOC committee, education commission.

The commission was formed after the ruling by former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and since then, the commission was working for political, social and religious rights of minority communities in the country, he informed.

The education committee was working to review syllabus, if there was any discriminative material, the recommendations would be forwarded to government to remove it. Additionally, it would work with government to include minority heroes who worked for creation of Pakistan like first law minister Jogendranath Mandal, S.P. Singha and others, he stated.

Besides, forced conversion committee was working on the forced issues and NOC committee was supposed to issue no objection certificate (NOC) for sale or other matters related to properties maintained by Evacuee Trust Property or other organizations, he articulated.

Dr. Jaipal reiterated that they had to hold meeting with lower officials or SHO as unfortunately they could not play their due roles to recover abducted girls or the victims of forced conversion, appreciating however CCS officers deputed in the districts had played their role in this regards.

NCM would plan to organize the training sessions for Police officials especially Investigation Officers (IOs), SHOs and others to sensitize them about the issues of minority, he told, informing that they would also hold the meetings with the judiciary regarding the implementation the child marriage law.