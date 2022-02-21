Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies to boost up businesses, trade, exports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Traders associated with the Pharma and export sector expressed concern over proposed changes in drugs law, collection of professional tax, unnecessary actions by departments concerned and delay in resolution of other long-standing issues and demands. They urged the government to frame business-friendly policies to give a boost to businesses and exports

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Traders associated with the Pharma and export sector expressed concern over proposed changes in drugs law, collection of professional tax, unnecessary actions by departments concerned and delay in resolution of other long-standing issues and demands. They urged the government to frame business-friendly policies to give a boost to businesses and exports.

They were speaking at a meeting, jointly held with representatives of diversified areas of business, which was chaired by President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad here at the Chamber's House on Monday.

Senior Vice President of SCCI Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akthar, former president and Anjuman e Tajiraan Peshawar Haji Muhammad Afzal, executive members Muhamamd Arshad Siddique, S Minhajuddin, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Secretary General Aslam Pervaiz, former chairman All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Muhammad Fayyaz, Fazal e Wahid, a large number of traders associated with medicines and other areas of business were present during the meeting.

The meeting thoroughly discussed matters pertaining to changes in drugs rules, restrictions on relevant examinations for the chemists, hurdles in export, especially delay in visas to exporters, collection of professional tax in Dabgari Garden Market Peshawar, re-auctioning of Auqaf plaza, lack of parking facility and other issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Hasnain Khurshid said that traders' community had played a vital role in economic development of the country.

Therefore, he urged the government to take pragmatic steps to facilitate taxpayers and avoid unnecessary actions to intact their dignity. He viewed that SCCI was solely a forum of the business community, which had always made vigorous efforts to resolve the community issues. He assured the participants that the Chamber would continue its selfless services and take up traders' community issues with relevant Federal and provincial government departments/authorities in an efficient manner.

Muhammad Afzal in his remarks, reiterated in firm resolve that no stone would be left unturned to address the key issues of the traders community through the Chamber platform. The problems will be taken up with government's relevant authorities and stakeholders in an appropriate way, he added.

He informed that the government had plan to equally determine the prices of gas and RLNG, saying that the move would be completely unjust with people of the province, wherein natural gas is producing in surplus.

Javed Akhtar, Moh Arshad Siddique, Iftikhar Ahmad, Aslam Pervaiz, Muhammad Younas, Zulfiqar Ali Siddique, Fazal e Wahid, Zafarullah Shinwari, S Minhajuddin and other during their address highlighted the issues of traders community and suggested number of recommendations to resolve them amicably.