Govt urged to implement anti-smoking laws

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Monday urged the Federal government to control the use of Tobacco in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC)agreement.

Speaking at a function ,PANAH President Maj. Gen. (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said that the trend of smoking and consumption of sugary drinks was increasing rapidly among the young generation for which the Panah is raising awareness so that they can avoid its harms.

"It is important that we make our citizens safe from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, cancer, respiratory and other complex diseases"he added.

On the occasion, Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary Panah, said that millions of people were died every year due to addiction of smoking and sugary drinks while billions of rupees were spent on the treatment of the sick.

"If you want to save the young generation from the use of tobacco and sugary drinks, the government will have to endorse legislation to prevent the risk to human health", he saidA number of Pakistan Army , Civil Medical Specialists and tobacco victims attended the event.