Govt urged to increase FED, implement surcharge on tobacco products in Budget 2020-2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Tobacco activists urged the government to increase Federal Excise Duty (FED) and impose surcharge on tobacco products in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 to be announced on June 12.

Zahid Shafiq, Program Manager Human Development Foundation (HDF) stated that now is the high time for government to increases taxes on tobacco products to save our youth from this menace.

Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club, on Tuesday, he said currently the government is facing a financial crunch due to the pandemic.

He added that the total economic cost of smoking in Pakistan was estimated at PKR 143 billion in 2012. This included direct healthcare costs and costs due to lost productivity, according to a 2018 report entitled Global Economic of Smoking-Attributable Diseases.

By levying a surcharge of Rs. 10/pack of cigarette, the government would generate up to 40 billion in revenues. Moreover, if the government levies a surcharge of Rs. 1/250ml of sugary drinks, around 8 to 10 billion more can be generated in revenues. These additional revenues would be an addition to the relief packages the government has announced, he said.

He further added that to adjust the inflation rates in the upcoming budget, the government needed to increase the current FED on tobacco products to at least Rs. 20.

By doing so, revenues for the government would be increased which could be channelized into health program initiatives of the government, he opined.

Sana Ullah Ghumman, Secretary General, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), stated that World Health Organisation has confirmed that smokers are at a greater risk of COVID-19.

The government has to focus on reducing the health burden caused due to pandemic. The health cost incurred by government and individuals due to consumption of tobacco products is an added burden in these testing times.

The government needed to take strict action by increasing taxes on tobacco products to cut down on the health costs incurred due to its consumption.

Sajjad Cheema, Executive Director SPARC, (a non-government organization), stated that the most effective strategy to make tobacco products inaccessible for youth is to increase taxes which will lead to increase in the prices of these products.

This increase in prices would ultimately lead to tobacco products becoming inaccessible to youth. An average of 1200 children become new smokers on daily basis. Zahid Shafiq also stated that the other forms of tobacco products i.e. smokeless tobacco, electronic cigarettes and vaping products, needed to be regulated as well.

By regulating all tobacco products, more revenues could be generated for overcoming financial distress, funding of health initiatives and relief packages for the people. He urged the government to consider their plea and save the nation from the menace of tobacco products.