ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Former President of the National Council for Homeopathy (NCH) and Chairperson of the Pakistan Homeopathic Doctors Association, Dr Nasir Ahmed Chaudhry has called on the government to address the irregularities in the NCH election process, which is scheduled for September this year.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Dr Nasir stated that according to the rules, NCH was supposed to display the voters' list in its fourth year which had not been presented yet.

He emphasized that one constituency encompasses the entire province which makes it challenging for candidates to cover all districts of the province during their election campaigns.

Dr Nasir highlighted that in 2017 the Senate Standing Committee on Health directed the administration to issue verified voting lists from the District Health Officers and recommended that the members of the previous NCH body be asked to reign. He added that if the sitting council members become contestants in the election, then the electoral process would not be fair.

Expressing his belief in democracy, Dr Nasir emphasized that no tactics would be employed to delay the election. However, he said rectifying the existing anomalies is essential to ensure a trustworthy process.

Dr Nasir explained that the NCH comprises 21 members, with five members representing Punjab, three from Sindh, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one from Balochistan, and two reserved seats for the colleges. He further stated that the government nominates eight members, with four from the Federal Capital and one from each province.

Dr Nasir also expressed concerns regarding the influence of homoeopathic colleges on their graduates in the electoral process.

In addition, Dr Nasir informed that the Pakistan Homeopathic Doctors Association would organize the "National Awards for Homeopathy and Media Persons" on August 14.

He stressed that the homoeopathy system of treatment is gaining popularity among the public and it is crucial to recognize and appreciate the practitioners who serve the nation through homeopathy.

