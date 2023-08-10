Govt urged to reduce consumption of sugary drinks

Increasing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products poses serious threats to public health in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Increasing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products poses serious threats to public health in Pakistan.

The ischemic heart diseases, stroke and diabetes have become the top killer of Pakistanis.

The civil society activists urged the government to adopt an evidence-based package of policies to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products. This was said in the meeting of the civil society coalition organized by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in Islamabad,, said a news release on Thursday.

Country Coordinator at Global Health Advocacy Incubator in Pakistan Munawar Hussain said, "An unhealthy diet is among the top risk factors of non-communicable diseases and killing thousands of Pakistanis every day. The evidence shows that reducing consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed products can reduce deaths and diseases and save lives of several Pakistanis." The ultra-processed products are high either in one or more nutrients of concern like sodium, sugar, transfats and saturated fats. Enacting tax on sugary drinks and highly processed foods, regulating its marketing, front of pack warning labels and removing these products from schools can help greatly reduce deaths and diseases" he added.

General Secretary at PANAH Sanaullah Ghumman said that Provincial Food Authorities under the directives of Prime Minister's strategic reform units are campaigning to print calories on the menus of the restaurants.

This intervention may have limited or no impact as the source of calories matters. One could not compare the calories coming from broccoli or a glass of milk with sugary drinks or a plate of pasta.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority along with provincial food authorities should focus on introducing mandatory front-of-pack warning labels to restaurant foods and all packed processed foods. This could help consumers identify unhealthful foods and choose healthier alternatives.

National Coordinator Nutrition in the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Khawaja Masood Ahmed said that the tax increase on sugary drinks through the supplementary finance bill and later in the finance act 2023 is a step by the government towards ensuring a healthy diet to its population. "We request PANAH and Global Health Advocacy Incubator to continue providing technical support to the ministry for introducing evidence-based policies to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and unhealthy foods."Those who attended the meeting included President Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society Fayza Khan, General Secretary Pakistan Kidney Patients Welfare Association Ghulam Abbas, Chairperson Civil Society Alliance Mubarak Ali Sarwar, General Secretary Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr Abdul Basit, Commissioner (R) Abdul Hafeez, Chief Executive heart file Dr Saba Ajmad, Chairperson Sidra Welfare Foundation Dr Sidra Akhtar and representatives of civil society, health experts and media.