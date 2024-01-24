Open Menu

Govt Urged To Reduce Medicines' Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM

Govt urged to reduce medicines' prices

President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, South Punjab, Muhammad Akhtar Butt on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to take steps for reduction in the prices of life-saving medicines which had made treatment more difficult for the distressed public

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, South Punjab, Muhammad Akhtar Butt on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to take steps for reduction in the prices of life-saving medicines which had made treatment more difficult for the distressed public.

"Companies operating in the country have once again raised the prices of various medicines, making healthcare even more challenging for the struggling population," he said in a statement.

Akhtar Butt said that the price of Amoxil Capsule had increased from Rs 627 to 697 , Amoxil Forte Oral from Rs 147 to 175 , Amoxil Oral from Rs 113 to 118, and Augmentin Oral Syrup from Rs 220 to 344 and the larger pack of the same medicine from Rs 356 to 544.

"Likewise, Fortum Injection, one gram, witnesses increase in its price from Rs 487 to 797; Fortum Injection, 250 milligrams, from Rs 170 to 247; and Fortum Injection, 500 milligrams, from Rs 273.33 to 478; Polyfax - the cream used for eye treatment, from Rs 44 to 78; Polyfax Skin from Rs 104 to 147; and Spectran DS Tablet from Rs 825 to 837," he added.

Related Topics

President Of Pakistan Punjab Oral Same Price From Government

Recent Stories

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials ..

ECP directs provincial govts to stop LG officials from supporting candidates

6 minutes ago
 CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

CPEC a gift to Pakistan by China: Mr. Zhao Shiren

6 minutes ago
 IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

IG Punjab meets with delegation of special persons

6 minutes ago
 SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thoug ..

SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'

7 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's b ..

AJK President, PM condole demise of Journalist's brother

11 minutes ago
 Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

Seven injured in gas cylinder explosion

11 minutes ago
Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal ..

Japan into Asian Cup last 16 as Iraq win five-goal thriller

11 minutes ago
 All arrangements swiftly completing for general el ..

All arrangements swiftly completing for general election: Commissioner Rawalpind ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awaren ..

Commissioner office, FDI ink MoU to conduct awareness session in educational ins ..

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milesto ..

Bilawal’s Hyderabad public meeting to be milestone for general elections: Nisa ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to ..

Sharjeel asks public for vote in next elections to bring change

8 minutes ago
 SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Us ..

SAPM honours outstanding achievement of Basimah Usman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan