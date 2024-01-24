Govt Urged To Reduce Medicines' Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 10:34 PM
President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association, South Punjab, Muhammad Akhtar Butt on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to take steps for reduction in the prices of life-saving medicines which had made treatment more difficult for the distressed public
"Companies operating in the country have once again raised the prices of various medicines, making healthcare even more challenging for the struggling population," he said in a statement.
Akhtar Butt said that the price of Amoxil Capsule had increased from Rs 627 to 697 , Amoxil Forte Oral from Rs 147 to 175 , Amoxil Oral from Rs 113 to 118, and Augmentin Oral Syrup from Rs 220 to 344 and the larger pack of the same medicine from Rs 356 to 544.
"Likewise, Fortum Injection, one gram, witnesses increase in its price from Rs 487 to 797; Fortum Injection, 250 milligrams, from Rs 170 to 247; and Fortum Injection, 500 milligrams, from Rs 273.33 to 478; Polyfax - the cream used for eye treatment, from Rs 44 to 78; Polyfax Skin from Rs 104 to 147; and Spectran DS Tablet from Rs 825 to 837," he added.
