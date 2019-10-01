UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Resolve Plastic Bags Manufacturers' Issues

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 08:28 PM

Govt urged to resolve plastic bags manufacturers' issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to listen to plastic bags manufacturers narrative and address their genuine reservations.

Talking to a group of businessmen here, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that over 8,000 factories of plastic bags were the backbone of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Cottage Industry and providing direct or indirect employment to millions of people.

They said that Plastic Bags Association had already discussed and submitted all the applicable solutions to government to address the environmental issues, citing that ten countries had banned less than 30 micron single use shopping bags; 15 countries banned less than 50 micron single use shopping bags, while no country in the world, except Kenya, had banned the shopping bags and that had damaged the economy of Kenya in terms of revenue, un-employment and closure of factories.

Since Kenya had abundant jungles, therefore they could afford paper bags.

The LCCI office-bearers hoped that government would take stakeholders into confidence and protect the employment of millions of people attached with plastic bags manufacturing industry.

