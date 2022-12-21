Govt urged to revisit decision for early businesses closure

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The trade bodies of the city have requested the government to review its decision about the closure of businesses at 8 pm.

The people were already hit hard by inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and facing severe economic conditions. He said that early closure of business activities would further deteriorate the situation, President Markazi Anjuman Tajran, Punjab Sharjil Mir told APP.

President traders association Moti Bazar Chaudary Muhammad Iqbal called for taking practical measures to overcome the ongoing economic crisis. He suggested that the timings of the closure of business centers could be settled with the consultation of the business community.

Iqbal said that if the energy or economic crisis were resolved with the closure of businesses at 8 pm, the traders would cooperate with the government in this regard.

