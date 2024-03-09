Open Menu

Govt. Urged To Take Pragmatic Steps For Promotion Gems Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Senior Vice President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sana Ullah has urged government to take pragmatic steps for provision of latest equipment, machinery and financial and technical assistance to promote gems sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SCCI Senior Vice President was discussing promotion of gems sector with Director Gems and Gemological Institute of Pakistan (GGIP) Peshawar, Naveed Maqsood.

Sanaullah Khan highlighted the significance of gems sector and termed it a major source of earning foreign exchange.

He emphasized the need for provision of machinery, financial and technical support through Export Development Fund (EDF) to put the gems sector on modern lines.

He also praised efforts of GGIP to promote gems sector and agreed with proposals regarding establishment of gems city, provision of financial support through EDF and others. On the occasion, Director GGIP highlighted steps being taken to strengthen gems and gemological sector in KP.

