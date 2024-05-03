Govt Urged To Take Proactive Steps For Promotion Of Poultry Sector
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to take proactive steps for the promotion of poultry farming and the resolution of issues attached to this important sector
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to take proactive steps for the promotion of poultry farming and the resolution of issues attached to this important sector.
The demand was made by SCCI Senior Vice President Sannaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday.
Sanaullah Khan on the occasion assured that the chamber would take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play an effective role in their amicable resolution. He also invited the poultry farmers and business community attached to this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid-May.
The Expo was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number.
The SCCI senior vice president, minister of agriculture and other high officials on the occasion agreed to jointly take steps for the promotion of the poultry sector.
Sanaullah asked the poultry sector to send problems in writing to the chamber and assured that these issues would be taken up with the authorities concerned.
The SCCI SVP stressed the need to use modern technology and machinery to increase poultry production so that KP would be less dependent on Punjab and become sufficient in poultry production.
Recent Stories
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup 2024
Masha, Army, KRL, PACA triumph in National Challenge Cup matches
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities
Shares in Spain's beauty group Puig rise on market debut
Blasts kill nine in camp for displaced in east DR Congo
PCB Level-I Umpiring Courses for Umpires 2024-25
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30 ..
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US envoy Blome for bilateral collaboration in IT, health with Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Traffic police Inspector shot dead, constable injured in Mansehra4 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast chances of rain at few places:PMD4 minutes ago
-
Privincial health minister visits Children Complex to review health facilities4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari approves Justice Siddiqui's retirement w.e.f. June 30, 20213 minutes ago
-
PTCL, PITB collaborate for Safe City Project in Rawalpindi13 minutes ago
-
Charge d’ Affairs of Tajikistan calls on Minister for Power3 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates nation for launching Pakistan's historic lunar mission ICUBE-Q3 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs implementation of playground policy ..3 minutes ago
-
Stabbing in Fatehjang claims a life3 minutes ago
-
Over 35000 complaints handled in year 2023, says Ombudsman Punjab3 minutes ago
-
FJWU hosts inaugural ceremony of online Internship Program (OIP) 20243 minutes ago