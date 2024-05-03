Open Menu

Govt Urged To Take Proactive Steps For Promotion Of Poultry Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) urged the government to take proactive steps for the promotion of poultry farming and the resolution of issues attached to this important sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024)

The demand was made by SCCI Senior Vice President Sannaullah Khan while addressing as chief guest at Pak International Poultry Expo 2024, said a statement here on Friday.

Sanaullah Khan on the occasion assured that the chamber would take up issues facing the poultry farming community and would play an effective role in their amicable resolution. He also invited the poultry farmers and business community attached to this sector to the upcoming SCCI Investment Conference, which is likely to be held in mid-May.

The Expo was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal, Secretary Livestock Dr Ambar Ali Khan, Principal Veterinary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Syed Masoom Ali, Poultry Association president Raj Wali, along with poultry farming community in a large number.

The SCCI senior vice president, minister of agriculture and other high officials on the occasion agreed to jointly take steps for the promotion of the poultry sector.

Sanaullah asked the poultry sector to send problems in writing to the chamber and assured that these issues would be taken up with the authorities concerned.

The SCCI SVP stressed the need to use modern technology and machinery to increase poultry production so that KP would be less dependent on Punjab and become sufficient in poultry production.

