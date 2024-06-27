Open Menu

Govt Urged To Take Serious Action Against Swat Like Incidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2024 | 11:08 PM

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

A focus group comprising clerics and representatives from different groups expresses concerns over alarming increase in extremism in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2024) The religious scholars, representatives of different groups and the members of the civil society expressed concern over the rising incidents of religious extremism in Pakistan.

The speakers considered it a significant threat to the country’s integrity and especially to minorities.

They urged the state to play its role in promoting peace.

They made this demand while holding important discussion on the factors behind increasing incidents of extremism in the country on Thursday.

The participants also demanded that the government should take serious action regarding recent incidents like those in Swat and Sargodha, by making policies that would restore public trust in the law and the state.

They emphasized that the state should deal with the perpetrators with an iron hand to prevent such incidents.

Various religious leaders participated, including Arun Arthur, head of Redemption Pakistan; Maulana Asim Makhdoom, head of the All Sects Ulema Board; Maulana Mahmood Ghaznavi, head of the National Peace Committee; Husnain Tarmezi, General Secretary of the Punjab Union of Journalists; Samson Salamat, head of the Tolerance Movement; Qari Khalid Mahmood from the Punjab Assembly; Allama Fida Hussain from the Darussalam Institute Pakistan; and other researchers.

