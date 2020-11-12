UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Take Steps To Restore Cotton Growers Trust

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Former vice chairman of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Sheikh Asim Saeed on Thursday urged the government to take urgent remedial steps to restore trust of cotton growers.

Talking to media here, Asim said that Pakistan had once recorded just below 15 million cotton bales production but now the production was being assessed to remain between 7 to 7.5 million bales.

He attributed the decline to a variety of factors including farmers inclination to other profitable crops, climate change, pest attacks, and substandard and non-genuine seeds having no resistance against pest or virus attacks.

He underlined the need for introduction of seed varieties that are not only high yielding but also have resistance against diseases and can survive climate change phenomenon.

He said that all involved in selling fake or substandard seed should be punished.

