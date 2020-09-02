Govt urged to take strict action against elements fanning sectarianism through social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Central Vice Ameer Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Syed Tahir Saeed Kazmi urged upon government to take notice of objectionable material about religious personalities on social media and award strict punishments to persons involved in fanning sectarianism in the country.

Conspiracies are being hatched to fan sectarianism in the country by uploading different objectionable material about the religious personalities, associated with Holy Prophet (PBUH), said Tahir Saeed Kazmi while holding press conference.

He stated that such objectionable sharing could damage peaceful situation.

Peace returned to country following many sacrifices of armed forces as well as other citizens. So, government should take strict action against the elements involved in damaging peaceful situation.

On this occasion, Provincial Nazim Jamat Ahl e Sunnat Allama Hafiz Farooq Khan Saeedi, Syed Muhammad Ramzan Shah Faizi, Qari Faiz Bukhash, Qari Khadim Hussain, Qari Mati ur Rasool, Moulana Muhammad Yaqub Fareedi, and Professor Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Qadiri were also present.

He informed that Jamat Ahl e Sunnat Pakistan will mark Youm-e-Ishaab Rasool (PBUH) and " Aal-e-Rasool (PBUH) on Friday (September 4) .