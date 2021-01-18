UrduPoint.com
Govt Urged To Take Up Political Prisoners In Occupied Kashmir At All Int'l Fora

The Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously urging the government of Pakistan to immediately take up the case of Yasin Malik and all other political prisoners in occupied Kashmir, including Mohtarma Aasiya Andrabi Sahiba, with the United Nation Human Rights Council seeking their swift release from illegal imprisonment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a resolution unanimously urging the government of Pakistan to immediately take up the case of Yasin Malik and all other political prisoners in occupied Kashmir, including Mohtarma Aasiya Andrabi Sahiba, with the United Nation Human Rights Council seeking their swift release from illegal imprisonment.

The resolution moved by the leader of the opposition in the House Raja Zafar ul Haq on behalf of all parties also urged the government to launch a sustained global campaign for highlighting this issue at all international fora, including foreign governments, parliaments and human rights organizations and report back to the Senate within 45 days as to the progress made on this issue, pursuant to the Senate resolution.

The Senate strongly condemned inhuman and degrading treatment of Yasin Malik, since his only crime is to raise his voice against the brutal military occupation.

Now, the Senate noted with grave concern that false charges were being framed against Yasin Malik, with a view to keeping him in jail indefinitely.

"The Senate of Pakistan, taking note of the systematic imprisonment and torture of political prisoners in Indian Occupied Kashmir, takes note of serious plight of Kashmiri freedom fighter, Yasin Malik, who is incarcerated in a death cell in the notorious Tihar Jail in India, having spent 25 year of his life in Indian prisons" , the resolution said.

