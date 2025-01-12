Govt Urges For Expedition In Negotiations For National Welfare: Kiyani
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Sunday said that the government is serious about moving forward with negotiations.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition is responsible for the delaying in the negotiation process.
He said that after the opposition submits written demands, the dialogue process will expedite.
Kiyani clarified that the negotiations are unrelated to any legal cases and emphasized that judicial decisions must remain independent.
He noted that the government’s stance on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder is clear that he misused the authority for his personal benefits.
He highlighted the government's priorities by adding that their focus remains on public welfare and resolving national issues.
He claimed that the country’s struggling economy has been stabilized, and citizens will soon see the benefits of positive economic indicators.
“Inflation is now in single digits, the stock exchange is performing well, and business activities have resumed,” he said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring sustained improvement in the country’s economic conditions.
