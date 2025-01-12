Open Menu

Govt Urges For Expedition In Negotiations For National Welfare: Kiyani

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Govt urges for expedition in negotiations for national welfare: Kiyani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Convener of the National Parliamentary Task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Bilal Azhar Kiyani, on Sunday said that the government is serious about moving forward with negotiations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the opposition is responsible for the delaying in the negotiation process.

He said that after the opposition submits written demands, the dialogue process will expedite.

Kiyani clarified that the negotiations are unrelated to any legal cases and emphasized that judicial decisions must remain independent.

He noted that the government’s stance on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder is clear that he misused the authority for his personal benefits.

He highlighted the government's priorities by adding that their focus remains on public welfare and resolving national issues.

He claimed that the country’s struggling economy has been stabilized, and citizens will soon see the benefits of positive economic indicators.

“Inflation is now in single digits, the stock exchange is performing well, and business activities have resumed,” he said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring sustained improvement in the country’s economic conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Stock Exchange Business Sunday Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of s ..

Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..

31 minutes ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off

31 minutes ago
 Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory a ..

Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup

46 minutes ago
 Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to l ..

Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to launch region’s first 'Creato ..

1 hour ago
 Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loade ..

Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loaded with relief, medical aid

1 hour ago
 UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 1 ..

UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..

2 hours ago
15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narra ..

15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative M ..

Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..

2 hours ago
 MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islami ..

MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

3 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan