Govt Urges Masses To Safely Dump Offal To Mitigate Bird-aircraft Collision Risk
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Government On Sunday issued an awareness message on cellular phones requesting the masses to ensure safe disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals at designated places that would help in mitigating bird-aircraft collision risk and avoid any untoward situation in the residential areas in the vicinity of airports.
According to the message, "The public is requested to avoid throwing offal in the areas around the airports because it leads to the gathering of scavengers and birds preying on the animal's leftover that may collide with the airplane and lead to a serious tragedy."
It urged the nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha amid cleanliness and responsibility through proper disposal of sacrificial animals.
"These birds can crash into planes and destroy planes, increasing the risk of irreparable damage to precious lives and property," it said.
The message appealed to the public to dump the remains of the sacrificed animals in designated places or bury them in the ground and ensure the cleanliness of the environment around them.
It added that the public should inform the base authorities and municipal administrations in case they find the corpse of any animal to timely manage it to avert any risk.
