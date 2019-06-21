Govt urges to revisit budget in Islamabad

The Opposition members in the Senate on Friday called upon the government to revisit the budget as it was prepared on the dictation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and lacked any relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :The Opposition members in the Senate on Friday called upon the government to revisit the budget as it was prepared on the dictation of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and lacked any relief to the masses.

Taking part in the budget debate, Sirajul Haq of Jammat-i-Islami said that the budget should be rejected as it was prepared on the direction of IMF.

He was of the views that the budget was not prepared by an elected government rather it was imposed on us. In case the government prepared its own budget, the opposition would support it, he added.

Siraj said being representative of the federation, the Upper House of the parliament was not consulted before preparing the budget.

He said the budget was directionless and no direction was set for agriculture, industry, energy, youth and education. Mere taxes were imposed in the budget on all sectors which would further bring poverty, he said.

He said Allah Almighty bestowed Pakistan with rich resources including gold, oil, gas etc but due to wrong economic policies the people were becoming poorer day by day.

He urged the government to withdraw taxes on sugar and other edible items including ghee and cooking oil as it would directly affect the common people.

He said considerable cut was also made in the education budget, which would halt 171 projects of higher education commission.

Regarding accountability, Sirajul Haq said selected accountability should be discouraged and all those who had plundered the national wealth should be made accountable without any party affiliation.

Taking part in the debate, Mushahidullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) said houses of poor people were demolished on pretext of encroachment. On one hand it was being claimed that the shelter homes would be provided to the people but on the other hand houses and shops of the people were razed to the ground.

He said tall claims were made that soon after inception the PTI led government would bulldoze Prime Minister House, chief minister houses and governor houses but rather poor people were made shelter less.

He said the government should make alternative arrangements before demolishing their houses and shops. Even Edhi Foundation offices were also razed, he alleged.

He said all international financial institutions had declared Pakistan's economy strong in the region during PML-N tenure. Now all economic indicators showed downward trend, he added.

He said an international conspiracy was hatched against PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif because he conducted nuclear test despite international pressure in 1998 and was punished for making Pakistan a nuclear country.

He said Nawaz Sharif developed infrastructure in the country including motorway, metro bus, orange line train, China Economic Pakistan Corridor, economic zone. He also added 11,000 MW electricity to the national grid station and overpowered electricity and gas shortage.

