Govt Urges To Take Seriously Corona Related Messages, SoPs: Aftab Jahangir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Govt urges to take seriously corona related messages, SoPs: Aftab Jahangir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aftab Jahangir on Wednesday said that the government has efficiently conveyed the Corona related messages and SoPs to masses however the people have not taken these measures seriously.

He expressed concern that unfortunately the general public has not observed social distancing and safety measures during Eid shopping, while it is a critical situation and any carelessness can further spread the virus, a private news channel reported.

The government eased the lockdown to facilitate the public but people's attitude towards the pandemic is very casual, he added.

He said the ease in lockdown was conditioned with adaptation of standard operating procedure.

We have to learn to live with the virus by following precautionary measures properly.

While the Covid-19 situation can get worse in coming days as the masses did not follow the precautionary measures and the symptoms may appear in next two weeks.

He said there is no evidence that Covid-19 is a man-made virus. The vaccine is not a cure of pandemic, it is only for prevention. The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the world and scientists and medical experts are trying their level best to prepare a vaccine for virus.

He appealed to the masses to take this pandemic seriously as many people are losing their lives due to corona virus.

