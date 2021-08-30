Govt using all available resources to control crimes in society: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources to curb crimes in the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was introducing new laws in wake of increasing cases of women harassment and child abuse.

Dr Gill said the government had established many cells and crime control units so that the authorities could respond any illegal move quickly.

He lamented that in past, many politicians and bureaucrats misused their authority and they were allegedly involved in malpractices which destroyed the institutions.

He proposed that everyone should abide by law being a responsible citizen of the state.