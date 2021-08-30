UrduPoint.com

Govt Using All Available Resources To Control Crimes In Society: Dr Gill

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

Govt using all available resources to control crimes in society: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was utilizing all available resources to curb crimes in the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was introducing new laws in wake of increasing cases of women harassment and child abuse.

Dr Gill said the government had established many cells and crime control units so that the authorities could respond any illegal move quickly.

He lamented that in past, many politicians and bureaucrats misused their authority and they were allegedly involved in malpractices which destroyed the institutions.

He proposed that everyone should abide by law being a responsible citizen of the state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Women All Government

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land c ..

UAE welcomes travelers coming from Oman via land crossings

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

2 hours ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

3 hours ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.