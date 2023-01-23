The federal government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts for betterment of masses and progress of the country

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sargodha General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous, while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said the PMLN government always did politics of public welfare and country's development, due to which, masses stand with the party.

Former MPA said the PML-N, in the next election, would come to power with majority and make federal as well as Punjab government. Imran Khan is only abusing others and deceiving people through his empty slogans, he added.