UrduPoint.com

Govt Using All Resources For People's Welfare

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Govt using all resources for people's welfare

The federal government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts for betterment of masses and progress of the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was making all-out efforts for betterment of masses and progress of the country.

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sargodha General Secretary Rana Munawar Ghous, while talking to the media here on Monday.

He said the PMLN government always did politics of public welfare and country's development, due to which, masses stand with the party.

Former MPA said the PML-N, in the next election, would come to power with majority and make federal as well as Punjab government. Imran Khan is only abusing others and deceiving people through his empty slogans, he added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sargodha Progress Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Iranian Police Arrest 3 Women Journalists for Anti ..

Iranian Police Arrest 3 Women Journalists for Anti-Government Protests - Reports

2 minutes ago
 BBC Chairman Requests Probe Into Own Appointment O ..

BBC Chairman Requests Probe Into Own Appointment Over Links to Boris Johnson - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less th ..

Over 100m worshipers visit Grand Mosque in less than six months

3 minutes ago
 Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Fais ..

Port charges waived-off for stuck containers: Faisal Subzwari

3 minutes ago
 64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi ..

64 head constables, 39 ASIs promoted in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees ..

Spotify to cut 6% of workforce, some 600 employees: CEO

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.