Govt using all resources for welfare of masses: Ansar Majeed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Khan Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was using all available resources for welfare of masses and completing several development schemes in district Sargodha on fast pace.

He was talking to the media during inspection of sanitation arrangements and ongoing projects in the city here.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia and Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Khaliq Dad Gara were also present.

The minister said the government had allocated record funds for improvement of municipal services and now it was a responsibility of the department concerned to ensure cleanliness of the city. He ordered for taking emergency measures to solve long-standing sewerage problems of the city. The minister also ordered for making street-lights functional, covering open manholes and clearing the sewerage lines.

Ansar Majeed said that union council and mohalla level committees should be formed to monitor the daily activities of the cleaning staff.