Govt using resources for financial aid to the poor: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) -:Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer Uddin has said the Punjab government was mobilizing all available resources for provision of financial assistance to deserving people.

Zakat Funds were being disbursed to deserving people transparently and efforts of Zakat Committees were laudable, he added.

He was addressing the ceremony held for distribution of notifications among chairmen of different zakat committees in PP-99 and PP-100 of tehsil Jarranwala here Wednesday.

The minister hoped that Chairmen Zakat & Usher Committees would play their due role for provision of rights of the destitute.