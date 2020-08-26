UrduPoint.com
'Govt Using Resources For Success Of Clean & Green Program'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:08 PM

The government was utilizing all resources for success of the Clean & Green programme, said Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Punjab Nadeem Mehbub

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The government was utilizing all resources for success of the Clean & Green programme, said Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Punjab Nadeem Mehbub.

He was visiting head office of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday and reviewed projects of the authority.

Director General PHA Asima Ejaz Cheema briefed the secretary and said that 2,5000 saplings had so far been planted in the city during the current tree plantation drive.

She said the PHA had also evolved a master plan for beautification of the city and under this programme water pumps and lights were being installed besides construction of boundary walls and jogging tracks in various parks.

She said the PHA had also restructured, rehabilitated and renovated various intersectionsand green belts.

