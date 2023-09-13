Govt using resources to solve problems of masses: Hassan

Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mehmood-ul Hassan Mandukhel on Wednesday said that the caretaker government is using all available resources to solve the problems of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mehmood-ul Hassan Mandukhel on Wednesday said that the caretaker government is using all available resources to solve the problems of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to former Nazim Javed Ahmad Khan, the provincial leader of Muslim League-N called on him at his office here.

Former Nazim informed the minister about the problems of the Railway Colony and the people of the area in detail.

The minister said that the provincial government believed in serving the people and that all resources would be used to solve their problems in a short period saying that in this regard, any kind of omission or negligence will not be tolerated.

He said that government officers and employees should consider themselves as servants of the people and ensure the solution of their problems and departmental action will be taken against non-performing officers.

He said that we have no political ambitions, we have come to serve the people and we will serve the people as much as possible.