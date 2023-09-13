Open Menu

Govt Using Resources To Solve Problems Of Masses: Hassan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 06:23 PM

Govt using resources to solve problems of masses: Hassan

Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mehmood-ul Hassan Mandukhel on Wednesday said that the caretaker government is using all available resources to solve the problems of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Mehmood-ul Hassan Mandukhel on Wednesday said that the caretaker government is using all available resources to solve the problems of the people.

He expressed these views while talking to former Nazim Javed Ahmad Khan, the provincial leader of Muslim League-N called on him at his office here.

Former Nazim informed the minister about the problems of the Railway Colony and the people of the area in detail.

The minister said that the provincial government believed in serving the people and that all resources would be used to solve their problems in a short period saying that in this regard, any kind of omission or negligence will not be tolerated.

He said that government officers and employees should consider themselves as servants of the people and ensure the solution of their problems and departmental action will be taken against non-performing officers.

He said that we have no political ambitions, we have come to serve the people and we will serve the people as much as possible.

Related Topics

Balochistan Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 12th edition of IGCF

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 12th edition of IGCF

1 minute ago
 President Dr. Arif Alvi for implementation of job ..

President Dr. Arif Alvi for implementation of job quota for persons with disabil ..

21 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar about traffic rules, road safety ..

Awareness seminar about traffic rules, road safety

21 minutes ago
 EDI holds two-day training workshop on negotiation ..

EDI holds two-day training workshop on negotiation skills

23 minutes ago
 Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' me ..

Japan PM reshuffles cabinet, promises 'drastic' measures

30 minutes ago
 FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle c ..

FM Jilani emphasises youth empowerment to tackle climate change challenge

30 minutes ago
Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

Zaman Khan replaces Naseem Shah in Asia Cup squad

30 minutes ago
 Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbotta ..

Dolly Lift claims another life of woman in Abbottabad

30 minutes ago
 Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 ..

Balochistan Customs seizes 2359 sugar sacks, 28000 liters of foreign petrol

30 minutes ago
 Quality education, research studies imperative for ..

Quality education, research studies imperative for sustainable economic progress ..

45 minutes ago
 Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

Over 63 vehicles challaned for wrong parking

45 minutes ago
 Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood d ..

Fears mount of surging death toll in Libya flood disaster

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan