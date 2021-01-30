UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilising All Available Resources For Special Children Education: Secy

Punjab Special Education Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari Friday said the government was utilising maximum available resources for the education of special children

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Special Education Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari Friday said the government was utilising maximum available resources for the education of special children.

He said this while inaugurating new building of Special Education Center Mansar.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf District Chapter President Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar, Education Chief Executive Officer Javed Iqbal Awan, Special Education District Education Officer Dr Fauzia Khirshid, Syed Khawar Bokhari and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Special Education Secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari said the new building had been built at the cost of Rs90 million having all facilities and now 68 students were be educated in a better environment.

He said special children were important segment of our society and efforts were being made to educate them and to make them useful member of the society. He said such centers were also being built in other districts.

Javed Iqbal said students studying in special centers were being provided all facilities free of charge which included pick and drop and other facilities.

The PTI district president and deputy commissioner also addressed on the occasion and lauded the policies of the government for the education of special children.

