Govt utilising all-out resources for development of education sector

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The government was utilising maximum resources for the development of education sector to enhance literacy rate and to ensure provision of quality education to the students.

CEO Education Attock, Malik Mohsin Abbas said this while addressing a function held in Govt Boys High School Dakhner in connection with distribution of LED lights to different schools provided by social welfare department of PPL(Pakistan Petroleum Department .

On the occasion education officers, school faculty and notables of the village were also present. CEO Malik Mohsin Abbas said that PPL working in this area has provided considerable funds for provision of furniture, schools bags, establishment of laboratories and a library in this school for which department is thankful to PPL administration.

He said that Govt Girls middle School has been upgraded to high level and its new building is almost complete and soon secondary level classes will be started and said that four Primary schools which include GBPS Amriti , GBPS Chhoi Nilhad , GBPS Jabba and GBPS Namal have been reopened which were closed in the past due some unknown reasons.

He said that department is proud of those teachers working in these remote areas schools for promotion of education. He emphasized upon the teaching faculty to keep playing its positive role and increase enrollment of the students as now public sector schools have better facilities and highly qualified teachers. He praised the services of Headmaster Muhammad Ibrahim. DEO Secondary Akram Zia , DEO Elementary Kazim Shah , Dy DEO Abdul Khaliq and Dy DEO Kubra were of the view that teachers were the agents of change who were playing their vital role for spreading education. They lauded the services of the teachers and emphasised upon to keep working hard for promotion of education.