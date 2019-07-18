UrduPoint.com
Govt Utilizes Resources For Development Of GB Districts: Member Legislative Council Gilgit Baltistan, Saeed Afzal

Member Legislative Council Gilgit Baltistan, Saeed Afzal here Thursday said Government was utilizing all available resources for the speedy development of all districts of the province

Talking to media persons here, Afzal said developmental projects were started in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan that after completion would change destiny of people.

He said Chief Minister GB Hafeez-ur-Rehman was monitoring development projects by himself and no compromise would be made on quality and standards.

All projects would be completed within stipulated time for which instructions were issued to contractors.

