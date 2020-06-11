UrduPoint.com
Govt. Utilizes Resources To Bring Back Stranded Overseas: Fazal Hakeem

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division and Chairman DDAC Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that we are well aware of the plight of Pakistanis abroad and feel their pain

Swat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Malakand Division and Chairman DDAC Swat, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that we are well aware of the plight of Pakistanis abroad and feel their pain.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the provincial government was using all its resources to repatriate with dignity all expatriate Pakistanis who are stranded in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Fazal Hakeem said Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed severe concern over the ongoing petroleum crisis in the country and directed for strict action against those responsible for the crisis besides issuing instructions to end the artificial shortage of petrol.

He said that all the provisions related to petroleum products were being monitored and oil companies directed to ensure the availability of petroleum products at petrol pumps.

He also said that the performance of the government was well known to the people, however, some political opponents were struggling to create fractions in their ranks. This is not a time for politics but a time for service.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear from day one that he would continue to fight against corruption and the mafias.

