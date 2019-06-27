UrduPoint.com
Govt. Utilizing All Available Resources For Provision Of Basic Necessities Of Life: Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 08:07 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said that the government was utilizing all available resources for provision of clean drinking water, health facilities, quality education and other basic necessities of life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Thursday said that the government was utilizing all available resources for provision of clean drinking water, health facilities, quality education and other basic necessities of life.

Addressing on the occasion of inaugurating a plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Laboratories Complex here, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister's vision for Clean and Green Pakistan was being pursued in letter and spirit, according to a statement.

The Governor said that PCSIR's offer for installation of Ultra-Filtration Plant in the city was welcomed.

PCSIR Director General Muhammad Aleem Ahmed also briefed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail about functioning of PCSIR during his visit.

Muhammad Aleem Ahmed informed the Governor about 7 research centers including Applied Chemistry Research Center, Center for Environmental Studies, Applied Physics, Computer and Instrumentation Center, Pharmaceutical Research Center and others. He said that around 6000 different industries were being provided facilities of research and development under these research centers.

He apprised the Governor that mapping has been done for testing the water in Tharparkar. A treatment plant was installed in Chachro area under project of Pakistan Science Foundation from which 1500 gallons of drinking water was being supplied on daily basis to over 4000 people.

PCSIR Chief Muhammad Aleem Ahmed on the occasion presented a souvenir to the Governor.

