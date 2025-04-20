Govt Utilizing All Available Resources For Public Welfare: Rana Munawar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chairman Ushr & Zakat Council Committee Punjab and Member Provincial Assembly of PML-N Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said on Sunday the Punjab government was committed to welfare of people, and all resources would be utilized for the purpose.
Talking to APP at his office at Chak no 120 SB on Sunday, he said the Punjab chief minister was taking exemplary measures to make the province prosperous, and launched various development projects. He said on the special direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he visited Zakat & Ushr district offices of various districts of the province and reviewed their performance. He directed officers to ensure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people.
President PML-N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Nadeem, Youth Coordinator PML-N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Kaleem and social team In-charge of PML-N PP 78 Rana Tehseen were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar1 minute ago
-
VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources1 minute ago
-
Foolproof security at churches1 minute ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss ties1 minute ago
-
Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered1 minute ago
-
Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway1 minute ago
-
Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity11 minutes ago
-
R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road accident11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal11 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to complete desilting before monsoon season21 minutes ago
-
Governor KP slams government over non-payment of salaries in universities21 minutes ago