Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chairman Ushr & Zakat Council Committee Punjab and Member Provincial Assembly of PML-N Rana Munawar Ghous Khan said on Sunday the Punjab government was committed to welfare of people, and all resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Talking to APP at his office at Chak no 120 SB on Sunday, he said the Punjab chief minister was taking exemplary measures to make the province prosperous, and launched various development projects. He said on the special direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he visited Zakat & Ushr district offices of various districts of the province and reviewed their performance. He directed officers to ensure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people.

President PML-N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Nadeem, Youth Coordinator PML-N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Kaleem and social team In-charge of PML-N PP 78 Rana Tehseen were also present.