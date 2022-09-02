Govt utilizing all available resources to help flood-stricken people: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that incumbent government is utilizing all available resources to help flood-stricken people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that incumbent government is utilizing all available resources to help flood-stricken people.

The heavy rain and floods had hit many parts of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel. More than 30.5 million people are suffering from floods, he said. Commenting on negative politics of Imran Khan, he said, it is very strange that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is playing politics for personal interests.

The minister said that Imran Khan is demanding elections in wake of floods.

He said that demand of Imran Khan for early election is not understandable. Many parts of this country, he said, were facing natural calamity.

He said that PTI's government had badly damaged the economy of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, is making all out efforts to restore economic and business sector. In reply to a question about tough agreements with IMF, he said, Imran Khan's regime was responsible for making hard agreements with IMF.

He claimed that PML-N government has successfully managed to make soft deal with IMF. Besides IMF, he said many countries are coming forward to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

To another question about elections, he said that census would be completed by end of this year and next elections would be conducted as per schedule, he added.